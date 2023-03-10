CEDAR KEY — One hundred artists will line both sides of 2nd Street in Cedar Key at the 59th Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, April 1-2. The festival is considered one of the country’s best juried small town art festivals.
If you’re fortunate enough to attend the festival, you will see a variety of fine art disciplines (painting, ceramics, drawing/printmaking, wood, sculpture, fiber, photography and mixed media). Some may appeal to your tastes, others may not. But surely, there’s something for everyone. Often, festivalgoers can be overheard making comments like, “that doesn’t look so hard, I could do that.”
Learning more about how the work is created can be eye-opening. An example of which is textile artist Janet Herman, who received last year’s Cedar Key Arts Center Creativity Award, and therefore, has been invited to return to the festival this year. If you visit her booth, be sure to look carefully at her work to see what at first appears to be watercolor paintings. Up close, you can examine the finer details created using a multiple-step process. Let’s hear how she does it in her own words.
“When describing my style, I would say much of my fiber artwork is impressionistic,” Herman said. “It all started with hiking trips and exploring the backcountry that inspired photos… that inspired paintings… that demanded texture. My mixed-media fabric paintings begin as sketches from my photography. They are then transferred to white cotton fabric that is developed with resists and acrylic paint mixed with fabric mediums.”
“These original paintings are stabilized with high heat to bond the paint to fabric, creating a durable surface,” she said. “For stability while sewing, fabric backing layers are added behind the painting. To detail and sculpt dimension in my painting, I use thread – drawing with a sewing machine. This is called hand-manipulated, free-motion machine stitching. Finished works are stretched over a board or internal frame.”
“I create what expresses my vision of nature, with a wink toward realism,” Herman said.
So, take U.S. Highway 24 west until you reach the Gulf of Mexico and the town of Cedar Key. The festival, sponsored by the Cedar Key Arts Center, will be held April 1 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and April 2 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.). In addition to the outstanding art, visitors will enjoy local seafood, baked goods, music and children’s activities in City Park. For more information about the festival, go to www.Cedar KeyArtsFestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.