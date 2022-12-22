DUNNELLON — Jay Crooms was a pillar in the Levy County community. He served 17 years with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy, K-9 deputy and detective.
After retiring, Crooms followed in his father’s footsteps, coaching football at Williston Middle High School. But following a year’s battle with cancer, Crooms passed away in 2020, leaving his wife, Melinda; daughter, Madison; and closest friend, Tommy Darus.
“Jay and I played hundreds of rounds of golf together through the years,” Darus said. “His passing just bothered me. In December 2020, it was still on my mind. I needed to do something.”
“So, I said, ‘let’s have a golf tournament,’” he said. “I talked to my wife, Lisa, about it. She was all for it. And I approached Jay’s wife, Melinda, with my idea and she was thrilled. So it began.”
In June of 2021, Darus hosted the first Coach Jay Crooms Memorial Golf Scramble at the Juliette Falls Golf Course in Dunnellon. Just through word of mouth, the fundraiser sold out with 34 teams. Having proved to the golf course that this was a solid event, Darus asked for a spring date in 2022 in order to have better weather and course conditions. The event sold out again in April 2022.
“The goal was to provide scholarships for student-athletes at Williston,” Darus said. “We really wanted to target kids that were maybe on the fence about going to not just college, but trade school. Any type of post-secondary education.”
At the end of the 2022 school year, the tournament gave six scholarships totaling $12,000 to Williston High students.
“With the kids that got the scholarships, I didn’t feel like we hit the kids that we really wanted to hit,” Darus said. “The kids that are going to college are going to go to college. They have the ability to go to college. I wanted to reach the kids that really needed the help, and we just didn’t get those applicants.”
Darus spoke with his wife and Melinda to come up with a solution.
“We’re going to change our focus to a more rapid response type situation,” he said. “Say a child’s house burns down, and they need clothing, food, shoes, items right then and there. We can provide that. Meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas for a family. Let them know what we have, let them know that we’re available.”
“We’ll work with Williston Middle High School to identify families that need help, and let us know what’s needed,” Darus said. “I think we can hit our preferred population better with that route. It may expand. We may still give scholarships. But I want to try to reach that population a bit more. I think that’s what Jay would have wanted.”
The Third Annual Coach Jay Crooms Memorial Golf Scramble will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Juliette Falls. The event is seeking sponsors and already has several committed. This includes: Title sponsor Attorney Steven A. Bagen & Associates, P.A. and other businesses in Williston, Chiefland, Gainesville, Lake City and Ocala.
Melinda manages sponsors while Darus runs the scramble. As the previous two years sold out months in advance, Darus encourages those who want to play to sign up soon. There are already 15 teams committed. The cost is $110 per player.
“Jay played a little bit of professional golf,” Darus said. “He really was good. Couldn’t putt worth a lick, but hit the ball well, drove it long. Jay could have played professional golf for a career if he could have putted better.”
“When Jay and I played together, we didn’t play easy,” he said. “We played it hard. We wanted the challenge. We wanted to compete. We wanted the grind. So, when we did this tournament, I said, ‘we’re going to make it competitive.’”
While keeping the event competitive, Darus also arranges the scramble efficiently. With 34 teams playing, it is a five-hour or more event. Darus collects the players’ names and draws for prizes while the teams are playing. Then, those who want to leave can grab lunch and go, without being committed to an additional hour-long ceremony.
Darus plans to keep the event going for as long as there is an interest.
“It’s hard, why I have to do it,” he said. “And it still gets me to this day. Jay was the guy I could call if I needed anything, and he could always call me. We just carry on in his name. Any decisions that are made, I always think: what would he want? And we go with that.”
Those wishing to play, sponsor or donate can contact Tommy Darus directly at 352-318-8912.
