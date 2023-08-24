CEDAR KEY — Roughly 500 people gathered on Saturday, Aug. 19 for The Clambassador’s Second Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim.
The event, which also featured live music, food vendors and presentations about estuary conservation and shark conservation, saw about 150 participants take part in the swim and another 300 people watch from the shoreline, according to Clambassador Michael Presley Bobbitt.
“Strong tidal currents made this year’s swim especially challenging, but just over 100 people completed the swim, with around 50 stopping short on one of the many bird dog boats from the clam fleet that served as support vessels,” Bobbitt said in an email response.
As for the results of the swim, Bobbitt said two swimmers from the University of Florida’s Swim Club, Benjamin Wolking and Alex Golding, of Gainesville, finished simultaneously in first place.
For next year, Bobbitt said they plan to have a Collegiate Division, where swim teams from all the major universities across the state will be invited to participate.
“Donation buckets labeled with the various school names will allow people to show their school spirit in a competition to see which fanbase is the most generous,” he said.
Meanwhile, in the women’s division, Bobbitt said Sally Golding placed first while Katelyn Cabral finished second.
Lastly, Bobbitt said Anthony Suggs, of Tampa, placed first in the Under-18 age group.
All proceeds from this year’s shark swim are once again benefitting Cedar Key School.
“The money raised from this year’s swim will help fund the Cedar Key School’s aquaculture program that trains the next generation of watermen and waterwomen to make a living in the water and continue the island’s heritage as a working waterfront,” Bobbitt said.
Bobbitt said he would also like to thank this year’s Shark Swim Committee members, whose tireless work made the swim such a success:
Tonya Fradella
Molly Beckham
Valerie Lynn
Nina Jenkins
Sue Colson
