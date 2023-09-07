Clean up well underway in Cedar Key following Hurricane Idalia

CEDAR KEY — A large pile of trash sat in the parking lot of the public boat launch.
In that pile were pieces of wood, trash cans, metal and other debris.
Meanwhile, on Second Street, a skid steer could be spotted scraping wet mud from the asphalt into its bucket.
The clean up was well underway in Cedar Key on Thursday, Aug. 31, just one day after Hurricane Idalia ripped through the small island community as a Category 3 storm.
Not only did the city see rain and hurricane-forced winds from Idalia, it also saw a nearly 7-foot storm surge, which was a record surge for the town.
A number of residents could be seen out and about assessing the damage from the storm. Most were beginning the clean-up process at their homes and businesses.
Cedar Key School Principal Joshua Slemp was one of those people out cleaning up. He was picking up debris littered around the front of the campus.
Slemp said the school “fared pretty well” in the storm, other than a little bit of damage on the backside of the building.
Joining Slemp in picking up debris was Kearston Andrews, a fifth-grade teacher at the school.
Andrews said she lives in Williston. However, her mom and grandfather are residents in Cedar Key. Andrews said they came to stay with her when the mandatory evacuation was issued.
When asked her thoughts on the storm, Andrews said her biggest concern was that “there wouldn’t be a school to come back to.”
A custodian crew with the Levy County School District had also arrived to provide a helping hand on campus, as well.
While Cedar Key School sustained little to no damage from Idalia, others throughout the city were not as lucky.
Several of the buildings closer into town – including along Dock Street – were hit hard by the record-breaking storm surge that swept through the city.
As residents slowly made their way back on the island and began to survey the damages, a lot of the businesses provided updates on how they fared via social media.
Duncan’s on the Gulf posted on its Facebook page that it had “suffered damage to the bar & restaurant.”
Meanwhile, The Tipsy Cow Bar and Grill, also located on Dock Street, posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant needs “a new set of stairs and plumbing. Hoping to be open again soon.”
Additionally, The Prickly Palm also saw some of the worst effects from Idalia. In a post on its Facebook page, the restaurant said they had “over 4 feet of water inside the shop.”
“Not ETA on reopening. Just know we are working tirelessly alongside our amazing community members to get the business back in shape,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.
A lot of the businesses in the community have created GoFundMe accounts to help raise money for repairs. One those is Low-Key Hideaway and Tiki Bar, which created a GoFundMe for not only itself, but the City of Cedar Key, as well.
For those interested in donating, the link is www.Go FundMe.com/lkhcedarkey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.