Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.