CEDAR KEY — Clean-up efforts are well underway in Levy County following Hurricane Idalia.
One city and/or town in the county that saw some of the worst weather from the storm was Cedar Key.
In addition to hurricane-forced winds and rain, Cedar Key also experienced close to a 9-foot storm surge, according to the National Weather Service. This nearly 9-foot storm surge broke the city's previous record of 6.1 feet, which came in 2016 during Hurricane Hermine.
Our News Reporter/Editor Nick Anschultz was on the island Thursday morning and captured photos of the clean-up efforts in the city as well as some of the damage Idalia left behind.
More on Idalia's impact to Cedar Key can be found in the Sept. 7 edition of the Levy Citizen.
