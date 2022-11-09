CHIEFLAND — Clayton Homes of Chiefland recently celebrated its grand opening with not just some food and fun, but also turkeys, as well.
As a way to celebrate the opening and also give back to the community, employees at the mobile home dealer handed out 125 free turkeys to those who paid a visit to Clayton Homes Saturday for the festivities.
"Most grand openings are come see us for this reason because it's new," Dylan Brizendine, who is the general manager, along with his wife, Liz, at Clayton Homes, said.
"We wanted to switch the roles and really give back to the community," he said.
Dylan said the idea to give back to the community came from a friend by the name of Roger Mccarter.
"He was a general manager north of me by one hour where we were at in North Carolina," he said.
"I think he was with the company (Clayton Homes) for 40 years," Dylan said. "He's been a general manager for multiple years. And every year, he was the staple in this community, where every Thanksgiving, that community knew to come to Rogers Home Center to get a turkey."
Dylan said Mccarter recently passed away unexpectedly, leaving everyone in shock.
"Him and I were very close," Dylan said. "We would talk once a month or something like that."
"This one (turkey giveaway) is kind of in honor of him," he said. "But we're going to continue the legacy on every year."
On top of doing the turkey giveaway, Clayton Homes also put together a food drive for Tri-County Outreach to help those in the Tri-County area.
"It's definitely a big blessing for someone to do a food drive like that for us," Connie Brown, director of Tri-County Outreach, said in a phone interview.
According to Liz, more than 400 items were collected during the food drive. These items were taken to the outreach this week to be split up as needed.
Brown said the outreach helped 137 families during the month of August and well over 100 in the month of September and October, too.
Dylan said they plan to do a community event next year with another turkey giveaway and food drive.
Clayton Homes officially opened for business during the first week of January, according to Dylan.
"We had to get our staff in place (and) training in place, of course," he said. "Then get the homes that we wanted to display...make them lot ready."
Clayton Homes of Chiefland is located at 14572 NW U.S. Highway 19 in Chiefland. The mobile home dealer is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can be reached at 352-493-1861.
