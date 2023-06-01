CEDAR KEY — The Cedar Key Woman’s Club has finished its quilt for this year and is ready for your opportunity to own it.
The ladies of the club have been hard at work and have completed the quilt, which will benefit the Fisher House of Gainesville (a place for veteran’s families while their veteran receives medical care). Sale of the opportunity tickets will begin this week and continue until the awarding of the quilt in April of 2024.
The quilt will be on display at the Island Hotel and at Seacoast Bank in Cedar Key throughout the months ahead. This is just one of the many outreach projects of the Cedar Key Woman’s Club.
