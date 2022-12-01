WILLISTON — Thanksgiving has come and gone. And with December here, there may be some who are now officially ready to break out those Christmas decorations and get in that holiday spirit.
And if you’re looking for a place to kick off the holiday season or find some Christmas cheer, there should be plenty to go around Saturday evening in Williston.
A handful of events are set to take place to celebrate the beginning of what is arguably known as “the most wonderful of time of the year.” This includes the annual Christmas parade, Williston Wonderland featuring Light Up Williston and a cookie contest.
The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will head east on Noble Avenue. This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World.”
According to Carolyn TenBroeck, Williston Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, awards will be handed out to the best representation of the parade’s theme as well as to the overall best float/entry. There will be anonymous judges spread out along the parade route. The winners will be announced at roughly 7:45 p.m.
The deadline to have applications filled out and returned for this year’s Christmas parade was on Nov. 30, according to the chamber’s website.
Following the parade will be Williston Wonderland featuring Light Up Williston for children 12 and under as well as their families. It is set to take place in Williston’s Heritage Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
According to TenBroeck, 15 to 20 free booths will be setup in the Wonderland Village with items such as hot chocolate, cookies, candy, coffee and more. Additionally, there will also be a children’s bicycle raffle for kids 12 and under, with the bikes being given away at 8:15 p.m. There is no entry fee for the raffle, and folks can register at the chamber’s tent in the village.
A petting zoo, train ride, obstacle course and snow will be just a few of the numerous activities set up in the village, as well. According to TenBroeck, children will also have the opportunity to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the pavilion, where they will get a goody bag filled with cookies, candy and a Christmas surprise.
While the Williston Wonderland is going on, City of Williston Mayor Charles Goodman and the reigning Williston Queens will “light up Williston” at roughly 7:15 p.m. to signify the opening of the Christmas season in the town.
According to TenBroeck, all of the activities and everything else in the village is free and is paid for with sponsorships from partners in the community as well as the chamber. The only costs for folks in attendance would be from the food trucks if they decide to get food. The food trucks that are set to attend include: Country Boyz BBQ, Berserker Dogs, Tasty Budz, That One Place and SW Treats.
The cookie contest, sponsored by the chamber, will be taking place at the same time with the Williston Wonderland. According to TenBroeck, folks of all ages and genders are welcome to participate in the contest. However, the chamber does ask that only non-professional bakers enter.
According to TenBroeck, there is no entry fee for the contest and there will be two categories/two prizes. Those are: Christmas decorated cookies and other cookies. The rules and applications for the contest can be found on the chamber’s website, www.willistonflchamber.com and in the chamber’s office.
The winners for the cookie contest will be announced at around 7:45 p.m.
For more information leading up to Saturday’s festivities, folks can visit the chamber’s website at www.willistonflchamber.com.
