WILLISTON — A number of city, county officials as well as residents in the community gathered in downtown Williston on Feb. 9 for the grand opening of the newly-renovated Firemen’s Park.
The restoration of the park was part of the City of Williston CRA’s (Community Redevelopment Agency) recently finished phase to revitalize downtown Williston. Also included in this phase was restoring a city-owned “arcade” or walkway from Main Street to the back of the businesses as well as giving participating businesses on Main Street a facelift, according to a Jan. 10 Williston CRA news release.
The ceremony featured a handful of remarks from local and county officials as well as others who played a role in the completion of this project. A few of the speakers included: Mayor Charles Goodman, City Planner Laura Jones, CRA Chairman Nick Williams and more. There were also light refreshments and snacks available to those in attendance following the concussion of the event.
Williams was one of the first few people to take to the podium following an opening prayer by Goodman and the pledge of allegiance.
“Today (Feb. 9), we celebrate the completion of the CRA’s largest redevelopment project, and we dedicate Firemen’s Park,” Williams said to the audience.
The walls that can be seen at the park are what was left of an old fire station as well as Coca-Cola bottling plant that was running during the 1920s, according to Williams. Additionally, the park was named in recognition of “volunteers who were devoted to protecting their community.”
Levy County Commissioner and Williston resident Matt Brooks was also in attendance at the ceremony and took to the podium, as well.
“Over the past 11 years, through this process of tax increment financing, Levy County has returned approximately $1.5 million to the City of Williston through the CRA, which is an excellent tool for municipalities and counties throughout the state of Florida to be able to address what Nick (Williams) was talking about with areas that need revitalization,” he said.
Brooks also noted how projects like this take patience and encouraged people to still give their opinions as future designs move forward.
“These things take time,” he said. “Be patient. And just know that these folks have put a lot of time and effort and years into projects like this. And continue to give your input. Because we’re not done. The CRA is not done. There is going to be projects after this.”
Public Works supervisor Donald Barber was one of the last people to say a few words at the podium. He said it has been a joy to “work on behalf of the citizens” in the community and to see the project that had been talked about for years come to fruition.
A few minutes were then taken to allow Williams to take the first “pitch” of dirt alongside other members of the CRA Board and Jones to initiate the start of phase two of the CRA’s revitalization for downtown, which will be renovating the Block 12 parking lots.
Following this, a ribbon cutting was then held on the outside of the park underneath the “Firemen’s Park” sign with members of the CRA Board and Junior Miss Williston, Olivia Nussel.
Barber said the hope is to break ground on the next phase in March, with an estimated completion date “between July and August.”
