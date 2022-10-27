City of Williston awarded 400K grant for sports complex

WILLISTON — The city of Williston has been awarded a grant by the Florida Department of State to make needed improvements to the Cornelius Williams Sports Complex. The announcement was made at the Oct.18 city council meeting.
The African American Historical and Cultural Grant – in the amount of $465,392 for the sports complex – will be used primarily to improve and expand the existing parking lot and for the creation of a second parking lot at the complex, which is located at 21000 NE 40th St. Paving of two new sidewalks, creation of an access drive and installation of perimeter fence be included.
The cost of installing a new 10-foot-high chain link fence eats up nearly half of the grant, at approximately $190,000. About 90,000 square feet of pavement will run close to $150,000. Engineering and design costs are $35,000.
The sports complex was named after Cornelius Williams, a former educator and church member who passed away in 2007.
There are some covenants that Williston will be held to, including maintaining the facility as a “cultural center”. The building will include events, such as: music, dance, theatre, painting and visual arts as part of its grant acceptance.
Williston must also agree to maintain the property as spelled out in the covenant; however, nothing other than routine scheduled maintenance is allowed to be performed without Dept. of Historical Preservation approval.
In other council business, Williston city employees will have their “antiquated” software system updated. A five-year licensing contract has been signed with Edmunds GOVTEC to supply city-wide software services and web hosting.
America Data Group is the current software vendor that has been providing the city’s software needs for the last 12 years.
EGT will be paid $130,000 up front, which includes the first-year subscription fee and start-up costs. The annual hosting fees and subscription service will cost approximately $54,000 per year.
Edmunds, based in Northfield, New Jersey, has approximately 120 employees and services roughly 1,400 municipalities with administrative, payroll, clerical and IT software systems. Total revenue for the company was $18.4 million last year.
The city council also approved the purchase of a “Squirt Truck”, commonly known as a bucket truck for the city’s Utilities Department. Electrical Supervisor Michael Miller said in his purchase request that the current bucket truck is approaching 16 years of service. Typically, these fleet vehicles last about 10 to 12 years, he noted.
Miller explained that the current truck has already had the motor and transmission rebuilt, and the aerial bucket has to be serviced regularly. Currently, the wait time for a new truck is 18 to 24 months before it could be made available. He stated bucket trucks are “the city’s first line of defense for power outages.” The cost of a new 2025 model squirt truck would be approximately $212,000.
Council members approved a service contract with Hydra Services of Debary FL. for a replacement control panel on the city barn well. The cost would be $7,500, and it includes power supply with a battery backup.
Since the new control panel is not compatible with the existing transformers, the board passed a resolution to purchase three replacement transformers at a cost of about $6,000.
Public Works Supervisor Donald Barber told council members the timetable is 20 weeks to acquire the transformers, as the city is purchasing them “from the only supplier that would even quote a price, out of 16 possible vendors.” The sole supplier, according to Barber, is Emerald Transformers LLC, Defuniak Springs, FL.
Mayor Charles Goodman was busy at the city council meeting. He swore in new police officer Jason Godkin to the Williston Police Department. Godkin fills the void that was left when Terry Bovaird left his position as officer to become interim city manager.
Goodman also recognized fifth-grader Maybree Whitehurst and sixth-grader Collyns McGowan as “Student of the Month”. Whitehurst is a student at Williston Elementary while McGowan is a student at Williston Middle High School.
The next scheduled meeting of the Williston City Council will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. The location is 50 NW Main St., Williston, Florida 32696.
