This past weekend, a number of people made their way to Hart Springs Park & Campground in Bell for “Christmas Comes from the Hart.” The two-day holiday event was held on Saturday and Sunday, as folks had the opportunity to see the park lit up with festive, holiday lights during the night time hours while also partaking in some Christmas activities, too.
Bryan Freeman, park manager, said he likes the traditional Christmas where everyone that comes can make their gift instead free of charge. There are no vendors here. Just laughs and good times. You can also visit Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
