Chris Ann Phillips, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs CAO, named Pittsburgh Veteran of the Year

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Chris Ann Phillips, Chief Administrative officer of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, has been awarded the title of Pittsburgh Veteran of the Year by veteran-owned Military Friendly in a contest sponsored by Fort Pitt Capital Group.
Phillips was chosen from among six outstanding veterans through public online voting. Those candidates included another Guardian Angels’ staff member, Jack Wagner.
Phillips’ story will be highlighted in the April 2023 issue of G.I. Jobs Magazine, which is distributed free to transitioning service members and veterans worldwide.
Phillips has been deeply involved in the veteran community for more than 20 years. Before joining Guardian Angels, she established the military recruiting program for PNC Bank and was the lead in creating the Community Mutt Strut.
Phillips has served as a mentor for American Corporate Partners, and a recipient of the ESGR Patriot Award. She was a two-time finalist for the UA Chamber of Commerce’s Colonel Michael Endres Leadership Award and serves as the Director of Development for Pittsburgh Warrior Hockey.
Notified about the award, Phillips said: “I am honored to receive this award on behalf of all of us that serve our nation’s veterans. It is a privilege to be the voice of those in the veteran community, no matter the need. In my role at Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, I am blessed to be part of a mission that truly saves lives. My work is not done, and as long as one veteran is in need, I will continue to serve.”
Phillips served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1981 to 1985, separating as a Sergeant.
Military Friendly will present the award to Phillips at this year’s Gala of Angels, a fundraising event to be held on Dec. 7 in Pittsburgh.
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Williston, Florida, and has grown into a nationwide medical service dog organization. The organization rescues, raises, trains and then donates individually trained medical service dogs to veterans, first responders and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, diabetic and seizure disorders, mobility issues and more.
Since their inception in 2010, Guardian Angels has donated and paired hundreds of individually trained medical service dogs with those in need. For more information, visit: www. MedicalServiceDogs.org.
