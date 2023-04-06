CHIEFLAND — Several students and faculty members came together at Chiefland Middle School Friday morning to recognize one of their own.
Principal Matt McLelland was honored as a Florida TaxWatch 2022-2023 Principal Leadership Award winner during a ceremony inside the school’s media center. McLelland is one of nine recipients of the award.
“It’s just wonderful,” he said while addressing the audience. “And I’m very grateful for it.”
“It shows the hard work from the staff and the students,” McLelland said. “They’re the ones being recognized, really, with me. Yes, I’m the one that got the award. But if it wasn’t for our great staff, our great community and students, this wouldn’t happen.”
According to a news release, this award “identifies Florida’s most effective principals in high-risk K-12 public schools, recognizes and rewards their work and promotes their transformational practices throughout the state.”
In addition to students and staff, members of the Levy County School District were also in attendance for the ceremony. This included Superintendent Chris Cowart and Levy County School Board Chairman Paige Brookins.
“We are humbled by Florida TaxWatch recognizing and rewarding the tireless efforts of Matt McLelland, our principal at Chiefland Middle High School,” Cowart said in a news release. “Schools depend on many groups to forge strong relationships, and we thank Florida TaxWatch for continuing this community partnership. Levy is blessed with great people who set high expectations for themselves and our kids, and Mr. Matt McLelland is one of those bright shining stars in Levy County!”
After McLelland was recognized, he also had the opportunity to present an award himself. Through the Principal Leadership Awards Program, one student, chosen by McLelland, was the recipient of a full two-year Florida prepaid scholarship.
That student was Chiefland Middle High School senior Ja’Quanda Latson.
“Joy, Latson said when asked what it meant to receive the scholarship. “I’m so happy.”
Latson has already passed her CNA certification and said she plans on being a nurse in the future.
McLelland is one of two principals in the North Central Florida area to be recognized as a Florida TaxWatch 2022-2023 Principal Leadership Award winner. The other is Lisa Lee, who is the principal at Richardson Sixth Grade Academy located in Columbia County.
