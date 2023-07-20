Chiefland resurfacing project has begun; expected completion set for early 2025

CHIEFLAND — A resurfacing project is underway in one portion of Levy County.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the project consists of eight miles of U.S. Highway 19 from North Young Boulevard in Chiefland to the Gilchrist County line as well as State Road 55 from U.S. Highway 19 to East Park Avenue, also in Chiefland.
The FDOT says the project “will include the removal and replacement of the upper layers of asphalt and driveway rehabilitation throughout the project limits.”
Included in the project, the FDOT says it “will also directionalize the median opening at County Road 346 (NW 140th Street) to allow right turns only from NW 140th Street to U.S. Highway 19. Drivers on northbound and southbound U.S. Highway 19 will still be allowed to make left turns onto NW 140th Street.”
New sidewalk will also be constructed along the northbound side of U.S. Highway 19 from Northwest 120th Street to Northwest 19th Avenue to connect with the existing sidewalk, according to the FDOT.
The FDOT says drivers can anticipate lane closures and flagging operations after 8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday as well as daytime lane closures during off-peak hours Saturday and Sunday.
According to the FDOT, the project, priced at $18.4 million, is scheduled to be completed by early 2025.
