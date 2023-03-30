CHIEFLAND — The Chiefland RC Raceway is hosting an April Fools fundraiser to support one of its own.
Several years ago, Jonathon Worden lost use of his left leg following a car accident. A few months ago, he also began to lose feeling in his left hand as well. He is unable to work and unable to race.
The RC community wanted to help, and the Chiefland RC Raceway is hosting a fundraiser for Worden Saturday, April 1. The April Fools Race will have a $20 entry fee for the first class and $5 for each additional class. The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle, which already has a $170 donation to start off the pot and encourage participation.
Doors open at 10 a.m., practice is at 10:30 a.m. and racing begins at noon. The raceway is located at 1515 N. Young Blvd., behind the Print Shop of Chiefland.
Dusty Smith is the owner and operator of the Chiefland RC Raceway.
“The RC community is kind of like your barrel racers,” he said. “It has its little niche group that hang out at different places, and this is no different. We have people from Jasper, down to Tampa, Jacksonville, Brunswick GA, Orlando all coming to help support (Worden) because he’s just a good guy. And we want to help him out as best we can.”
“Racers from Georgia and South Carolina committed to sending money as well, just as a donation,” Smith said. “Just to help him out so that he can pay a couple bills and hopefully get through so we can get him better and he can come back racing.”
The event is open to the public, and there is no cost to watch the races. For those who want to try racing, Smith has cars available to rent for $20. Race sponsors include Ralph’s Burger House and the Print Shop of Chiefland.
“With racing, you can have competition,” Smith said. “But we try to keep things easy going here. Try to keep it about having fun, and we’ve worked really hard at making sure everyone understands. We have kids (who race) but mostly it’s adults. It’s a good mix of people.”
“We have kids ages 6 to 14 that are racing with us,” he said. “Generally, the ages that are good enough to control the cars are 9 or older. I don’t discourage younger kids but the hand-eye coordination normally isn’t quite there yet.”
All races are live streamed on YouTube and can be seen on the Chiefland RC Raceway channel.
“It’s fun to watch the different people come in and be able to get along and just enjoy racing and having fun,” Smith said.
To find out more information or to make a donation, folks can contact Smith at dusty@b3rsports.com or through Chiefland RC Raceway on Facebook.
