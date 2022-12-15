Chiefland Middle High School donates trees to Haven Hospice

GAINESVILLE — Chiefland Middle High School students decorated and donated trees for every room at Haven Hospice’s Tri-Counties Hospice Care Center for the holidays.
Haven associate Jennifer Johnson was decorating the common areas of the Tri-Counties Hospice Care Center to add some holiday cheer and thought that the patient rooms could also use some decorations. She informally contacted a teacher at Chiefland Middle High School asking if the students would like to help, and before she knew it, there was a project in action to supply every patient room with a tree.
“After I heard from Jennifer, I reached out to club sponsors and teachers and told them we needed 14 Christmas trees, and we ended up with way more than 14,” said teacher and student government sponsor Lori Thomas, who has had several family members cared for by Haven. “The kids were excited to help. Several coworkers immediately replied, sharing that Haven Hospice had been a blessing to their family and that they wanted to give back to this place.”
More than 20 students from 15 different school organizations participated, purchasing trees, decorating them with a special holiday theme, and delivering them to the Tri-Counties Hospice Care Center. The groups that helped with the tree decoration project were Chiefland Middle High School student government, High Q, the girls weightlifting team, the Haldeman family, FBLA, Interact, the front office staff, the guidance counselor, drama club, sixth grade AVID, Chiefland Middle BETA Club, CMHS junior class, HOSA club, reading coaches and the sophomore class.
Haven supplied a milk and cookie bar for the students after the trees were presented. BETA Club president Adysen Baker thanked Haven for the opportunity, adding, “It’s important to help others in need when you have the ability to. Being in a small town, we all know each other and were able to use each of our special abilities to come together and give to others. We are grateful we were able to spread joy and happiness in the season of giving.”
In addition to the 14 patient rooms, Haven placed the extra trees around the care center. Haven associate Jennifer Johnson said that the beautiful decorations are comforting to patients and families, who are often dealing with difficult circumstances during the holidays.
Haven respite care patient Lynn Glidden was at the Tri-Counties Hospice Care Center when the students delivered the trees. She visited with the students and got first pick of which tree she wanted in her room. She said, “I can’t believe they did this. They all did such a beautiful job.”
About Haven
Haven is the source for patients, their families and their healthcare providers to find answers to their advanced illness challenges. In addition to providing comfort through the compassionate delivery of hospice services, Haven offers Advance Care Planning, Palliative Care Consultations and Transitions services with a patient-centric focus. When health becomes a challenge, we will be your haven. For more information, visit www.beyourhaven.org or call 800-727-1889. Serving advanced illness needs in Florida since 1979 and licensed as a not-for-profit hospice since 1980.
