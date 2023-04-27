Chiefland man seriously injured after sideswiping SUV

A 51-year-old Chiefland man was seriously injured after sideswiping an SUV on NE 264th Ave. in Dixie County on April 18.
According to an FHP news release, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the man, who was driving a motorcycle, attempted to pass numerous cars while in a curve.
The motorcycle entered the shoulder, crossing a dirt driveway, while trying to pass the group of vehicles. According to the news release, the motorcycle re-entered the roadway and sideswiped the SUV, which was being driven by a 32-year-old Old Town woman.
The motorcycle spun in a clockwise direction, leading the vehicle to overturn several times. According to the news release, the man fell off of the motorcycle as result of it flipping over. He was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital. The woman was not injured in the accident.
