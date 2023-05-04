Deputies with the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a Chiefland man linked to explosive devices found in a home last week.
According to a news release on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, DCSO deputies responded to a structure fire in the town of Suwannee during the early morning hours of April 25.
While on the way to the scene, deputy B. Stone noticed a vehicle being driven by a white male who matched the description of the suspect provided by a witness. According to the news release, Stone began his traffic stop and made contact with the suspect, who later took off, leading to a high-speed chase and the suspect driving his vehicle into the Suwannee River at the Anderson Boat Ramp.
According to the news release, the vehicle drifted downstream, where it got stuck on a branch and began to sink. As the truck sank, the suspect made his way to shore, where he was arrested and taken to the Dixie County Jail.
Sea Tow and and Tri-County Towing & Recovery were called to remove the vehicle from the river.
“Due to the nature of items found at another arson scene connected to this suspect, as well as items found inside the vehicle, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Bomb Squad and State Fire Marshal were requested and deployed,” the news release said.
George Hartshorn, 61, is facing the following charges as a result of the incident:
First-degree arson
Fleeing or attempting to elude (high speed)
Leaving the scene of a crash involving damage
Dumping of litter
Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (2 counts)
Resist officer with violence (2 counts)
Criminal mischief ($200 – $1,000)
Discharging a firearm from a vehicle
Possession of a fire bomb
Hartshorn is currently being held on a NO BOND, according to the news release.
Additionally, the Chiefland Police Department later revealed in a social media post that this incident was “the other part(s) of yesterday’s (April 25) series of events that started at the subject’s residence in Chiefland.”
The police department had originally put out a post on social media saying that authorities were on scene at a home located on NE 2nd Street, investigating what were believed to be explosive devices in the residence.
Numerous agencies, including the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, responded to the scene, which also led to multiple streets nearby being closed off by emergency personnel for several hours.
The police department later put out a post on social media saying that the area was safe and the home had been cleared. Objects were located in the residence but were dismantled and “were not of calamitous nature.”
The State of Florida’s Fire Marshal’s Office has taken over the investigation.
