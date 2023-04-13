Chiefland man dies after vehicle collides with tree, catches fire

CHIEFLAND — A Chiefland man died after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, collided with a tree and caught fire during the evening of April 4.
According to a FHP news release, the 43-year-old man was traveling northbound on NW 70th Avenue, north of NW 100th Street, in the northbound lane at a high rate of speed at approximately 5:15 p.m.
The vehicle, a Sedan, began negotiating an “S” curve, first to the right and then to the left. According to the news release, upon going around the left curve, the Sedan traveled northeast off the roadway and onto the east grass shoulder where it hit a standing tree.
According to the news release, the vehicle caught fire upon impact with the tree with the driver still inside. Levy County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and put out the fire. Paramedic Taylor Plartique pronounced the man deceased on scene at 5:45 p.m.
The entire road was closed during the investigation. According to the news release, the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
