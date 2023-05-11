A Chiefland man was arrested Friday following allegations of sexual misconduct between him and a 13-year-old child.
According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, the LCSO opened an investigation into the allegations on May 2. Detectives started their investigation by conducting several interviews.
Detectives, in cooperation with the Florida Department of Children and Family Services Child Protection Team, were able to acquire evidence of “multiple sexual encounters” John Jordan, 60, had with the child going back to December of 2022, according to Tummond.
Jordan was confronted by detectives at his home Friday, where they obtained his statement. Tummond said his statements confirmed details they got from the victim and witnesses. Jordan was then taken into custody at the end of his statements.
A search warrant was also carried out at Jordan’s residence.
“Detectives collected multiple items from inside the home that will be forensically reviewed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Forensic Laboratory for DNA,” Tummond said in the news release. “Detectives also seized electronic devices, which will also be examined.”
Jordan was booked into the Levy County Detention Center and is being charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. He is being held on a $1.3 million bond.
This investigation is still on-going. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Sullivan at 352-486-5111 ext. 360. Anyone who wishes to make an anonymous tip can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-349-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.