Chiefland local 'celebrated' for milestone donation

CHIEFLAND — Ruben Rothschild has made many trips to the LifeSouth Community Blood Center to donate blood. However, Friday’s visit was a little bit more meaningful than the others.
Rothschild, a Chiefland local, made his 250th platelet blood donation.
As he sat in the chair moments before making his donation, Rothschild discussed what it meant to reach the milestone number.
“It feels good,” he said, adding that there aren’t a lot of AB-positive blood donors. Rothschild also noted that when he gives blood, he knows it’s going to get used.
“It means a lot to celebrate our donors and to make them feel special, because they are,” Juedy Aquino, regional manager for LifeSouth’s Civitan Region, said.
Friday was also significant for another reason, as Aquino said Rothschild was a “direct match with a patient.”
“It’s very special whenever you’re a match with somebody, because you know that person needs it and you are a specific match for them,” she said.
Rothschild, who said he picked up the habit of donating blood from his father, has been donating since 1965/1966. He started giving blood in Chiefland when the blood donation center was previously by Save A Lot. After the center relocated to the Winn-Dixie plaza, Rothschild then began going there.
Rothschild said he initially donated blood every two months, but now does it every four weeks.
Aquino said it is not uncommon to see a high number of platelet blood donations like with Rothschild. This is because with platelet, donors can give every two weeks. Aquino added that they do have a good amount of people with 100, 200 or even 300 donations because these donors have been giving for a long time.
Aquino said LifeSouth is the lone provider “of blood products to local hospitals” and encourages residents to make a donation.
“It’s important for the community to participate in order for us to have the blood supply for the hospitals when patients need it,” she said.
LifeSouth recently announced that it is in need of blood donations to assist with a summer shortage.
Now through Aug. 31, all donors will receive a $20 e-gift card for all donations. Furthermore, donors who give platelets or double red cells will receive an additional $20 e-gift card.
All donors will also receive a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.
Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.
Below are few upcoming blood drives set to take place in Levy County.
ANCORP
707 SW 19th Ave., Williston, FL 32696
Thursday, July 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tractor Supply
515 W. Noble Ave., Williston, FL 32696
Friday, July 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
O’Reilly Auto Parts
431 W. Noble Ave., Williston, FL 32696
Sunday, July 23, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
For additional information about donations or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.
