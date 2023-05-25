CHIEFLAND — There is no change in mayor and vice mayor in Chiefland.
This comes following the city commission’s regular meeting on May 8.
After being sworn in as commissioner by City Manager Laura Cain, Chris Jones was nominated for re-election of mayor by newly-sworn-in Commissioner Rollin Hudson. This was seconded by Commissioner Lance Hayes.
Hudson also nominated Commissioner Norman Weaver to keep the vice mayor position, which was seconded by Hayes.
Ultimately, both Jones and Weaver retained their respective positions following a 5-0 vote.
