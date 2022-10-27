Chiefland Elementary School teacher arrested for possession of a gun on campus

CHIEFLAND — A first-year Chiefland Elementary School teacher was arrested Monday for possession of a firearm on school campus, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond.
A Levy County Sheriff’s Office School Resource deputy arrested 27-year-old Paige Ehlers after the gun was found inside her vehicle during school hours, according to Tummond. Two fourth grade students, ages 9 and 10, were the ones who discovered the weapon after Ehlers sent the children outside to the car to get a medication for her.
Tummond said the students notified other school employees who then reached out to the resource officer.
“Possession of a firearm on school property is prohibited by school board policy and by Florida law,” Tummond said in the news release.
Ehlers is being charged with child endangerment and possession of the firearm on school grounds. According to Tummond, her bond is set to be assigned at first appearance, which was Tuesday morning.
Ehlers has been placed on administrative leave, according to a post on the School Board of Levy County’s Facebook page.
“We take these incidents very seriously and will fully cooperate with the investigation,” the post said. “The safety and wellbeing of our students and faculty is of paramount importance.”
Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum also released a statement, as well.
“While it is extremely disheartening to ever arrest a teacher, this type of violation that endangers the safety of our students cannot be tolerated,” he said in the release. “Thankfully, these fourth-grade students had parents that taught them about gun safety. And but for that reason, we may have avoided a dangerous and sad situation today.”
