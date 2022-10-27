Chiefland Elementary School music teacher Matt Lunsford recently held the first annual Talent Show. Students in third through fifth grade competed in front of a full house and a panel of judges. There was singing, stand-up comedy, dancing, musical instruments and lots of fun!
Thanks to local sponsors, winners received trophies and cash! 1st place $200, 2nd $150 and 3rd $100. Thank you to everyone who helped to make this a successful night!
Sponsors were Elite Baseball, CATO, Making It Happen Event Planning and Rentals, Release City Church, TBS Sales, Services and Parts from Old Town, HoneyBee Salon, Reclaimed Beauty, Cultivate Music Studio and Vickie Carpenter, Accountant.
Winners are pictured with Lunsford, Superintendent Chris Cowart and Principal, Amy Webber.
3rd place: Sebastian Pantaleon, performed stand-up comedy.
2nd place: Aaiston Crawford, performed a dance.
1st place: Emma Pritchard, played the piano.
