Chiefland: Chamber welcomes Father & Son Fence Supply LLC as newest member

John May (center, blue shirt), general manager of Father & Son Fence Supply LLC, is seen pictured with members of the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce and employees with the company’s distributor, Antebellum Manufacturing, during a new-business ribbon cutting on April 25.

 Photo by Nick Anschultz / News Reporter / Editor

CHIEFLAND — The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a new-member ribbon cutting for Father & Son Fence Supply LLC on April 25.

According to General Manager John May, the company opened up its Chiefland location a month ago (Father & Son Fence Supply also has a store in Brooksville).

Father & Son Fence Supply provides residential and commercial fence supplies throughout the North Central Florida area. The company is located at 15851 U.S. Highway 19, Chiefland, FL 32626.

