Chiefland: Chamber welcomes Father & Son Fence Supply LLC as newest member

CHIEFLAND — The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a new-member ribbon cutting for Father & Son Fence Supply LLC on April 25.
According to General Manager John May, the company opened up its Chiefland location a month ago (Father & Son Fence Supply also has a store in Brooksville).
Father & Son Fence Supply provides residential and commercial fence supplies throughout the North Central Florida area. The company is located at 15851 U.S. Highway 19, Chiefland, FL 32626.
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a new-member ribbon cutting for Father & Son Fence Supply LLC on April 25. Pictured are: F&S Fence Supply General Manager John May (center, blue shirt) and members of the chamber. Also pictured: Chris Boyd and Johnny Maloney, employees at Antebellum Manufacturing, a distributor for F&S Fence Supply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.