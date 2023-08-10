Chiefland chamber corner

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Edward Jones Investments and the Chief Theater for sponsoring the luncheon for July.
The speakers were Kathryn Lancaster/ Edward Jones investments, who gave tips on how to achieve what’s most important to you, and Elizabeth Burr and Mrs. Six from the Chief Theater, who spoke on where it all started and what the vision is for the future and the community.
We held a ribbon cutting July 21 for Bread of the Mighty Food Bank. Thank you to all who showed up in support. This is certainly a worthy cause and a blessing to the community. Shout out to Tonya Sullivan for volunteering your time to help service the recipients.
We would like to welcome our new members and thank you for being a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, they are: First Christian Church of Chiefland, Levy Waste, Kellie Barnhill/Optavia.
Our featured Business of the Month is: Big John’s Supply.
Big John’s Supply is owned and operated by John Mainwaring; He started his business in October 1999. Big John’s Supply has always carried a wide variety of plumbing, well, irrigation pool/spa and RV Supplies. Big John, along with is assistants, Devin Rogers, Makayla Northup and Karlie Meeks, strive to offer the best service and products in the Tri-County area.
The Chiefland Chamber has a few things going on. First, we will be holding our 40th Annual Awards Banquet Thursday, Sept. 21. We need your input on Business, Citizen and First Responder of the Year. You can go to our Facebook page and download a nomination form and email, mail or drop it off at the office.
Second, we are bringing back Scarecrow City again this year and hope there is a lot of participation. It is a great way to advertise your business. It stays up from Saturday, Oct. 7 and must be removed by Tuesday, Oct. 31. There are two categories. Business, Club, Family. It will be on the north side of the Tri-County Community Resource Building, 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Lastly, our Annual Christmas Festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 9. Vendor registrations are available now. Call 352-493-1849 or email chieflandchamber@bellsouth.net, and I will make sure you get a form.
If you are interested in becoming a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, please stop by the Chamber (23 SE 2nd Ave) or give me a call 352-493-1849.
Our next General Membership meeting will be Friday, Aug. 25, at noon and will be hosted by Amber Brooke Farms.
Thank you to each and every member. You are the force that keeps us moving forward!
Until next month, remember to support your hometown businesses. We have lots of new ones opening in our area. And please, BUY LOCAL!
