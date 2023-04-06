Chiefland Chamber Corner

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank The Vineyard North for sponsoring the March General Membership luncheon on March 24 at its event venue. The speaker was Ellie Bussard, who had great information on how the business got started, where they were at present and future goals.
The chamber also held a ribbon cutting for Elite Outdoor Buildings LLC on March 23 for its Grand Opening that included radio coverage provided by John Elliott and Country Legends Radio and food prepared by the Chiefland High School Cross Country. Some of those in attendance included: Kyle McCloud, part owner; Rock Meeks, County Commissioner, District 2; Mason Summerlin, general manager; and crew.
We would like to Welcome our new members and thank you for being a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, they are: Finders Keepers Resale, Chiefland Farmers Flea Market, North Florida Media Service, USPS Chiefland, Release City Church, Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, Elegant Beauty Boutique and Anytime Fitness. Please welcome these businesses by stopping by to say hello and see what they have to offer.
Our featured Business of the Month is: Fiber by Central Florida
“Fiber by Central Florida is a subsidiary of Central Florida Electric Cooperative that is bringing affordable, high-speed internet and phone services to the Tri-County area through innovative Fiber-to-the-Home technology. In addition to providing much needed access to the internet for rural communities, this fiber network will also help to improve CFEC’s electric reliability and restoration capabilities through smart-grid technology.
With no data caps, throttling, or long-term contracts and the ability to provide gigabit-speeds at an affordable price – Fiber by Central Florida is a continuation of the Cooperative’s commitment, first made over 80 years ago, to improve the lives of those it serves – then with electricity and now with fiber internet.
Fiber by Central Florida looks forward to offering these much needed services to those living in the CFEC service area, ushering in an era of world-class internet availability and offering new economic, educational and lifestyle benefits for the rural communities we serve.”
If you are interested in becoming a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, please stop by the chamber’s office (23 SE 2nd Ave.) or give me a call at 352-493-1849.
Our next General Membership meeting will be Friday, April 28 at noon.
Thank you to each and every member. You are the force that keeps us moving forward!
Until next month, remember to support your hometown businesses. And please, BUY LOCAL!
