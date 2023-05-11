Chiefland chamber corner

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to Thank Seacoast Bank and Fiber by Central Florida for sponsoring the luncheon for April. The speakers were Michael Ludwig and Denny George.
We held a joint ribbon cutting, along with the Fanning Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce, for Tri-County Internal Medicine and Family Practice on April 12. The chamber also held ribbon cuttings for Yellow Jacket RV Resort on April 18, Father & Son Fence Supply, LLC on April 25 and Elegant Beauty Boutique on April 27. Thank you to all who showed up in support of these local businesses.
We would like to Welcome our new members and thank you for being a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, they are: Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, Anytime Fitness, BBQ Shack, The Busy Bobbins, Father & Son Fence Supply, C&M Spray Insulation, Pet Vet Clinic, Superior Water. Please welcome these businesses by stopping by to say hello and see what they have to offer.
Our featured Business of the Month is: Unique Messenger ProPak & Ship
The company offers shipping, UPS and FedEx drop off, Notary Services, mailbox rentals, fax.
If you are interested in becoming a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, please stop by the chamber’s office (23 SE 2nd Ave., Chiefland) or give me a call 352-493-1849.
Our next General Membership meeting will be Friday, May 26 at noon.
Thank you to each and every member. You are the force that keeps us moving forward!
Until next month, remember to support your hometown businesses. And please, BUY LOCAL!
