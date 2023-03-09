Chiefland chamber corner

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce was the sponsor of the February General Membership luncheon on Feb. 24, held at The Gathering Table Restaurant.
The speaker was Vice President Krystle Skelly, who gave us insight on the services we provide and an account of where we were, where we are at present and what we hope to accomplish going forward. If you have comments or suggestions for things you would like to see in the future, please feel free to email me or drop me a note in the mail. The board will review them and get back to you.
We would like to Welcome our new members and thank you for being a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce. They are: Camp Anderson Anchored, Fernwood Flowers, Seacoast Bank, Crystal Tractor, Fiber by Central Florida and Bourbon Vanilla Bakery.
Our featured Business of the Month is: Jim King Realty Inc.
Jim King Realty: We are a family owned and operated company that has been serving buyers and sellers in Chiefland and the surrounding areas since 1972. The philosophy of this company has always been to put our customers first and to be dedicated to the quality of the work we produce. We are the oldest and most experienced company in this area and plan to continue to serve our customers with honesty and integrity for many more years. Call us for all your Real Estate needs, 352-493-2221.
If you are interested in becoming a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, please stop by the Chamber, 23 SE 2nd Ave., or give me a call 352-493-1849.
Our next General Membership meeting will be Friday, March 24 at noon. It will be held at The Vineyard North and sponsored by The Vineyard North.
Thank you to each and every member. You are the force that keeps us moving forward!
Until next month, remember to support your hometown businesses. Please, BUY LOCAL!
