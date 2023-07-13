Chiefland Chamber Corner

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to Thank Father and Son Fence Supply for sponsoring the luncheon for June. The speaker was John May, owner, who shared great information on services and products offered, where he started and his growth and expansion.
We held ribbon cuttings on June 12 for Anytime Fitness and Seacoast Bank. Thank you to all who showed up in support of these local businesses. We wish them the best!
We would like to Welcome our new members and thank you for being a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, they are: Prescription Outdoors, All Season All Properties and Nikki McQueen, Paul Mc Queen associate members.
Please welcome these businesses by stopping by to say hello and see what they have to offer.
Our featured Business of the Month is: Chiefland Ace Hardware
They are the one-stop shop for all your hardware, lumber and farm supply needs. Chiefland Ace Hardware Store, features Clark & Kensington, Royal and Richards paints, Craftsman and DeWalt tools, Big Green Egg grills and supplies, and our signature Ace products you respect and enjoy.
We have a fully-functional lumber yard for your home improvement and building needs, as well as, fencing, gates and feeders. We feature Purina feed products for cattle, horses, and many other animals and carry a variety of animal health and vet products. We also, have a large apparel department which includes Wrangler jeans, Ariat boots, hats, and shirts. We’re ready to show you why Ace is the Helpful Place. Locally owned and operated and serving the Tri-County area since 2003.
If you are interested in becoming a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, please stop by the Chamber (23 SE 2nd Ave., Chiefland) or give me a call 352-493-1849.
Our next General Membership meeting will be Friday, July 28 at noon. It will be hosted by Edward Jones Investments and the Chief Theater.
Thank you to each and every member. You are the force that keeps us moving forward!
Until next month, remember to support your hometown businesses. Please, BUY LOCAL!
