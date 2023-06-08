Chiefland chamber corner

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Tri-County Insurance for sponsoring the luncheon for May. The speaker was Melanie DuCharme, who shared great information on the insurance world and also answered questions from the members.
We held a joint ribbon cutting on May 19 for Gal Pal Beauty Lounge and The Busy Bobbins on May 25. Thank you to all who showed up in support of these local businesses. We wish them the best!
We would like to welcome our new members and thank you for being a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce. They are: Gal Pal Beauty Lounge, Milton Watson Funeral Home and Elaine Hargrove/Groovy Gus Hippie Bus. Please welcome these businesses by stopping by to say hello and see what they have to offer.
Our featured Business of the Month is: Beef O’Brady’s
Beef O’Brady’s
352-493-9664
7050 NW 140th St.
Chiefland, FL 32626
Website: beefobradys.com
Full-service restaurant, bar and grill, offering daily specials and take out.
If you are interested in becoming a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, please stop by the Chamber (23 SE 2nd Ave., Chiefland) or give me a call 352-493-1849.
Our next General Membership meeting will be Friday, June 23 at noon. It will be hosted by Father and Son Fence Supply.
Thank you to each and every member. You are the force that keeps us moving forward!
Until next month, remember to support your hometown businesses. Please, BUY LOCAL!
