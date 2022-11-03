Chiefland Chamber Corner news

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Jim King Realty and Allen Law for hosting our General Membership Meeting held at The Gathering Table Restaurant on Friday.
We discussed proposed changes to the By-Laws for clarification issues and will vote on ratification of the proposed changes Friday, Nov. 18.
Election ballots were counted, and your newly-elected Board Members are: Denny George, Central Florida Electric Co-op; Prentice Spann, Spann’s Heating and A/C; and Andy Lott, Capital City Bank.
Thank you to all who voted, your votes matter!
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Winter Christmas Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 209 SW First Ave., kicking off the 5K Rudolph Fun Run at 8 a.m., festival from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and ending with the lighted parade at 6 p.m.
If you would like to participate in any of these events, there are forms on our website: chieflandchamber.com under forms, or you can call the office at 352-493-1849, and I will be happy to email you the form of choice.
We are still accepting Sponsors for this year’s events. I will be sending out Sponsor letters this week.
Our featured business of the month is: Silk Sunshine Florals.
A full-service florist, fresh or silk, delivery to Chiefland, Trenton, Fanning, Bronson, Bell, Williston and Cedar Key.
If you are interested in becoming a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, please stop by the Chamber (23 SE 2nd Ave) or give me a call 352-493-1849.
Our next General membership meeting will be Friday, Nov. 18 at noon. Place is to be determined and will be hosted by Palms Medical Group.
Thank you to our members. You are the force that keeps us moving forward!
Until next month, remember to support your hometown businesses. Please, BUY LOCAL!
