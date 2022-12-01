Chiefland Chamber Corner news

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Palms Medical Group for hosting our General Membership Meeting held at The Gathering Table Restaurant on Nov. 18.
Jessica Kozlowski was the speaker, and she gave very useful and informative information on the organization and its history and what they have to offer for the Tri-County area.
We discussed proposed changes to the By-Laws for clarification issues and voted on those proposed changes and passed with a majority vote.
Election results from October’s Election are as follows. Newly-elected board members are: Denny George, Central Florida Electric Co-op; Prentice Spann, Spann’s Heating and A/C; and Andy Lott, Capital City Bank.
Thank you to all who voted. Your votes matter!
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Winter Christmas Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 209 SW First Ave., kicking off with the 5K Rudolph Fun Run at 8 a.m., festival from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and ending with the lighted parade at 6 p.m.
If you would like to participate in any of these events, there are forms on our website: chieflandchamber.com under forms, or you can call the office at 352-493-1849 and I will be happy to email you the form of choice. Rudolph Fun Run is now on Eventbrite as well.
We are still accepting sponsors for this year’s events.
Our feature business of the month is: Waste Pro of Fanning Springs
“Caring for our Communities is our philosophy. Because at the end of the day, at the end of the driveway, garbage is about people – our customers and our employees. And that is one belief that will never go to waste.”
If you would like to be a sponsor for The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Winter Festival, please give us a call or email chieflandchamber@bellsouth.net.
If you are interested in becoming a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, please stop by the Chamber (23 SE Second Ave.) or give me a call 352-493-1849.
Our next General Membership meeting will be on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at noon. The place is to be determined and will be hosted by Suncoast Credit Union.
Thank you to our members. You are the force that keeps us moving forward!
Until next month, remember to support your hometown businesses. Please, BUY LOCAL!
