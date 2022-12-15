The Annual Christmas & Winter Festival took place Saturday in Chiefland. The festival, which was put on by the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, featured about 100 food/arts and crafts vendors, musical entertainment and more. In addition to the parade was the Rudolph 5K Fun Run/Walk as well as the Lighted Parade.
The winners from the run/walk are seen below.
First place male: Rodney Hill
Second place male: Denny George
First place female: Michelle Meeks
Second place female: Tammy Mclnnis
First place (ages 11-17): Anna Jane Meeks
Second place (ages 11-17): Connor Boyd
First place (child): Emma Saches
Second place (child): Connor Boyd
