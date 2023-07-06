Chief Theatre announces lineup for 2023-2024 season

CHIEFLAND — The Chief Theatre is gearing up for its 43rd season.
The season kicks off with “Grease”, one of the world’s most popular musicals, with a score featuring hits like “Summer Nights”, “Greased Lightnin” and “We Go Together.”
The show is directed by M. Lanette Six and runs Oct. 6-22. The musical is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
“We are excited about our upcoming season at the Chief Theatre,” Six said. “I personally am honored to be able to be the director for our season opener. Grease auditions are just around the corner, July 7 at 6:30 p.m., July 8 at 10:30 a.m. and July 9 at 6:30 p.m.”
The Chief always welcomes new talent to join the theatre. “Grease” is a main stage production, and those ages 16 and up are welcome to audition. The director is encouraging older performers to join the cast. Those interested in working behind the scenes can contact the theatre at 352-493-2787.
For the Christmas season, the Chief offers “Miracle on 34th Street,” presented by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing. It is the classic Christmas tale of believing in something when common sense tells you not to.
Macy’s department store Kris Kringle claims to be the real Santa. He ends up on trial to prove he is the real St. Nick. A great, family-orientated story for all ages. Directed by Angelica Miller, open auditions for the production will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 1. The show runs Dec. 8-17.
Best known as an Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller, “Dial M for Murder” comes to the stage Feb. 16-March 3, 2024. The production is directed by William Burr, written by Frederick Knott, and presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. This mystery unravels a man’s plot to kill his wealthy wife. Auditions will be held Dec. 2-3.
This production will be followed by “Drinking Habits” April 26-May 12, 2024. It is directed by Monieka Walbaum, written by Tom Smith, and presented by special arrangement with Playscripts.
A comedy with mistaken identities and romance, two nuns have been secretly making wine to keep the convent’s doors open. When two reporters go undercover as a nun and priest, it spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Auditions are Feb. 10 -11, 2024.
As always, the season closes with the annual youth workshop, which this year will be “Disney’s The Descendents.” presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, this musical tells the story of the children of Disney villains attending school alongside the kids of Disney heroes. Written by Nick Blaemire and directed by Hailey Horrigan, the show runs July 12-28, 2024, with auditions May 4-5, 2024.
“All productions at the Chief Theatre would not be possible without the support of local sponsors,” Six said. “These include both businesses and individuals. We feel the Chief Theatre is a great asset to this community, and we thank all of you for your support.”
