Chess club comes to Chiefland

CHIEFLAND — A new chess club is coming to Chiefland.
Don Marsh runs a window screen repair business at the Chiefland Farmers Flea Market. He is also an avid chess player.
Looking for partners, Marsh made a Facebook post to the “What’s Happening in Chiefland?” page and was pleasantly surprised when people came out to play.
“I had not thought too much about starting a club until Friends of the Library contacted me,” Marsh said. “I was just looking for people to play with. I posted on Facebook and rolled out my board and my pieces at the flea market and actually got eight people to come and play.”
Among those who came to challenge Marsh was Williston Mayor Charles Goodman. During their match, they realized they had played each other years ago in Gainesville.
“I really think there are probably more existing players than we know,” Marsh said. “They just don’t think about getting together.”
Marsh learned chess as a child when his father taught him. He continued, attending tournaments, studying the masters, and even subscribing to a Russian chess newspaper. Chess games use an international notation.
Marsh is hoping a local chess club will appeal to players of all ages and skill levels.
“People who are members of the club should be able to do either thing,” he said. “You can either just play casual games where it doesn’t matter, or if you really want to zone in, get really good, and play competitive games, you should have that avenue available to you.”
Marsh will host an informational meeting for the chess club on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the Luther Callaway Library, 104 NE 3rd St., Chiefland. He is running the kick-off but hopes to find others to run the club. However, Marsh plans to remain involved as a player.
“I do want to encourage younger players,” he said. “I think that probably an ambitious eighth-grader could run this thing.”
Additionally, new players are encouraged to come check it out. According to Marsh, the best way to learn is to play lots of games and make friends with players.
“It’s not just good for problem-solving skills,” he said. “It is a social game. Everyone has this stereotypical idea of a chess tournament where everyone is quiet as a mouse. But usually, in a tournament, there is what is called the skittles room. And that is where people are playing speed chess, or people recreate a game and they all argue over it. There are a lot of social aspects to it.”
Other upcoming events at the library include a children’s story time on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m., an adult crafting class on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m., and the monthly book club meeting on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.
