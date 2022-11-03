Champion Manufacturing expansion will add 70 Jobs to Ocala

OCALA — Champion Manufacturing LLC, formerly named Winco Manufacturing, has announced the new construction of a 54,000 square-foot expansion to their current location in Ocala. The addition will give Champion the ability to increase the number of employees by 45 percent.
“The addition of the Annex demonstrates our long-term commitment to Ocala,” Paul McAllister, Chief Operating Officer for Champion, said. “It also helps us achieve our ongoing dedication to being “Champions of Care” for our customers globally.”
Champion Manufacturing LLC, founded in 1992, is a medical device company specializing in medical seating that is designed to be both beautiful and comfortable for a premium patient and provider experience. Champion acquired Winco in March of 2021 and has since been producing quality medical seating in Ocala. Champion Chair focuses on producing high-quality and well-engineered medical seating for outpatient, post-acute medical facilities where the comfort of the patient is of the utmost importance.
Champion also manufactures products for home care environments, patients in hospitals and imaging centers, as well as health providers. To get more information on Champion Manufacturing, visit ChampionChair.com.
“We value quality businesses like Champion and the positive impacts they bring to our city,” Pete Lee, city manager for City of Ocala, said. “The City of Ocala’s investment, through its Economic Investment Program, is made more rewarding because this company is already an important part of our community. The significant capital investment and the jobs created and retained through Champion’s investment are vital to Ocala’s continued economic success.”
Upon completion of construction expected in March of 2023, Champion will increase the amount of production lines from three to six and hire 70 new staff positions, including roles in quality assurance, leadership, productions, upholstery, metalworking and wood shop. The expansion will provide the room and momentum to streamline operations and productions.
“The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership is excited to have played a role in this expansion,” Bart Rowland, director of Job Creation for the CEP, said. “Advanced manufacturing is on the rise in Ocala, and this investment in our community proves that not only our residents, but also our employers, see Ocala as a great place to live, work and play. A project like this involves many partners, and we would like to express our gratitude to Champion Manufacturing and the City of Ocala.”
The facility currently produces Winco and TransMotion (TMM Stretcher-Chairs) products and will begin to produce Champion Chairs on-site when the expansion is completed. The medical seating market is nearly a $4 billion-a-year industry that is expected to see continued growth in the next 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.