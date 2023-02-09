Chamber Corner: Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Suncoast Credit Union for sponsoring the General Membership luncheon on Jan. 28 at The Vineyard North. The speaker was Dr. Josh Wilson, who gave us insight on the services he provides as well as demonstrated some of the tools of the trade. Wilson is the owner of Chiefland Chiropractic Center.
We would like to welcome our new members to the chamber, they are: Get Stitched Embroidery, Tri-County Internal Medicine and Family Medical Practice, S&B Custom Services, Amber Brooke Farms, Andrews Healthcare Consulting, Dusty Rose Dentistry, Fugate & Fugate Law Firm, Hometown Fitness, HTF Nutrition, St. Johns Evangelist Catholic Parish/Church.
Our featured Business of the Month is: Allen Law
Allen Law Office, P.A. is a locally-owned and operated law firm. Attorney Natasha M. Allen specializes in Elder Law (Medicaid Planning and Applications) and Estate Planning (durable powers of attorney, wills, and Trust, Probate and personal injury cases. She can be reached at 352-356-8373.
If you are interested in becoming a member of The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, please stop by the Chamber (23 SE 2nd Ave.) or give me a call at 352-493-1849.
Our next General Membership meeting will be Feb. 24 at noon. It will be held at The Gathering Table Restaurant and hosted by The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce. The board of directors will host and speak on accomplishments and goals of the Chiefland Chamber of Commerce.
Thank you to our members. You are the force that keeps us moving forward!
Until next month, remember to support your hometown businesses. Please, BUY LOCAL!
