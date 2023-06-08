CFEC ready for hurricane season

With the 2023 hurricane season officially beginning on June 1, Central Florida Electric Cooperative has made all the necessary preparations to be prepared for any storm potential affecting our service area! While we have managed to avoid a direct hit by a major hurricane in recent years, most recently with Hurricane Ian making a last-minute detour into south Florida in 2022, we recognize the potential for our area to be impacted and CFEC crews always stay ready to mobilize as quickly and safely as possible when needed.
CFEC continuously monitors storm and weather activity to prepare for any potential impacts to CFEC systems, however, we all know the path of a storm – and a hurricane specifically – can be difficult to predict as they can change direction quickly. To ensure our team is ready to respond quick and adapt to changing conditions, we are proactive in preparing for hurricane season, conducting mock storm drills following what-if scenarios where employees from all different departments at CFEC come together to formulate pre-storm and post-storm response plans. These drills help to ensure CFEC is prepared and properly trained to respond to major storm damage in a safe and timely manner.
Another important part of preparing for hurricane season is an effective Vegetation Management program, which ensures the CFEC system stays as clear of overgrown vegetation as possible – thus resulting in fewer outages caused by fallen trees and other debris that can become a major cause of power outages during severe weather. CFEC’s successful vegetation management program is just one of many maintenance programs in place at CFEC to ensure our system is in tip top shape going into another Florida hurricane season.
While you can trust CFEC is making all the necessary preparations on our end, we strongly encourage our members to make their own preparations for hurricane season as well. It is important to make plans for how you and your family could handle potential situations like extended power outages, mandatory evacuations, flooding and more. One way you can do this is by creating your own personalized disaster preparedness kit as well as a pre-determined evacuation plan. More information on the items you should have in your disaster preparedness kit can be found by visiting FloridaDisaster.org.
As we move further into this hurricane season, members can rest assured that CFEC will be on standby to respond to any storm activity affecting our service area. For real-time updates on major outages and post-storm restoration progress, members can follow us on Facebook at Central Florida Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Power outages can be reported by phone at 1-800-227-1302 or 352-493-2511, online at www.cfec.com through the Member Portal, or using the new and improved Power Partner App available on the App Store and Google Play.
