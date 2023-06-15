Central Florida Electric Cooperative connects first fiber customer

CHIEFLAND — High-speed internet has officially made its way to the Tri-County area.
On Monday, Levy County School Board Chairman Paige Brookins – and family – became the first customer(s) to be connected to Central Florida Electric Cooperative’s fiber network system, which is expected to provide low-cost, high-speed internet and phone services to local communities through Fiber by Central Florida, a subsidiary of CFEC.
A crowd of 30 people gathered at the Brookins’ residence for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the long-awaited connection. Among those joining the Brookins’ family were Superintendent of Schools Chris Cowart, members of the CFEC Board of Trustees, CFEC General Manager/CEO Denny George and Sen. Jennifer Bradley, who represents Florida’s District 6.
“Our family is honored to be among the first to be connected with the fast, lighting speed fiber,” Paige Brookins said while addressing those in attendance. “We are excited that we were here to have this presentation. Thank you to Central Florida Electric and everyone involved for making this happen for our Tri-County Area.”
Construction of CFEC’s fiber-optic network in the Chiefland area first began in October of 2022.
The Chiefland 1 Substation was the first of four CFEC substations (Trenton, Bell and Dempsey – North Dixie County) selected for Phase 1 of network construction.
According to an October 2022 CFEC news release, the reason construction on the Chiefland 1 Substation was done first has to do with CFEC being able to provide its first “fiber head end.” This will serve as “a network access point” and give CFEC “access to the backbone of the internet through a connection with Uniti fiber.”
Fast forward roughly eight months, and more than 200 miles of fiber has since been installed on CFEC poles in the area of Chiefland, according to a recent post on the Fiber by Central Florida Facebook page.
“We have already accomplished in weeks what others and other providers have been unable or unwilling to do over decades, even while being provided tens, if not, hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government to do so,” George said during Monday’s ceremony.
“Some have told us that we could not do this or that we would not do this,” he said. “But here we are. Today (Monday) marks the very beginning of bringing to our area just what we need.”
Bradley followed George’s comments by noting this project has been a priority for her and the state for a while. She also went onto recognize those leaders in the project and their efforts.
“Today (Monday) is going to be the start of changed lives for a lot of families,” she said. “For families, for businesses who are going to be able to have that connectivity that the rest of the state, and a lot of the rest of the state, enjoys.”
George said their goal is to hopefully have roughly “3,000 fiber customers connected by the end of the year.”
According to an August 2022 CFEC news release, construction on the fiber-optic network is expected to take 3-4 years and approximately $100 million to complete. The fiber-optic network will stretch across more than 4,300 miles of CFEC line, reaching consumers in Levy, Dixie, Gilchrist and portions of Alachua and Lafayette counties.
For more information on Fiber by Central Florida, visit https://www.fiberbycentralflorida.com/.
