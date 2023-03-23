Cedar Keys Light Station Open House

Note: According to the Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce’s website, Seahorse Key’s waterfront is being rebuilt and is likely to be under construction during the March 15 and March 29 open houses. The open house is still scheduled to take place as planned. However, only one vessel at a time can pick up and drop off at the floating dock or the smaller eastern dock. No vessel tie-up spaces will be available, and the majority of the waterfront area and open-air pavilion will likely be “Caution” taped off. For more information on this, visit https://cedarkey.org/event/2023-seahorse-key

-lighthouse-open-house-329/.