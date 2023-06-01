Cedar Key Woman's Club sponsoring newly-built "Book Box"

CEDAR KEY — The Cedar Key Woman’s Club is sponsoring a newly-constructed “Book Box” at the Cedar Key Food Pantry.
Robert Belair, husband of CKWC member, Betty Belair, built this box using mostly found materials to specifications suggested by the CKWC members. Sue Colson, Cedar Key Food Pantry director, gratefully accepted the box and books for its patrons, both adults and children, to use.
The box will be stocked regularly by CKWC members with gently-read books that are purchased or donated. We hope it will provide happy hours of reading throughout the summer and beyond.
