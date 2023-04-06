Cedar Key Woman's Club recognizes 2022 Volunteer of the Year

Jean Garbaty has been chosen to represent Cedar Key Woman’s Club as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year. She is a relatively new member but has been very active in all of the club’s activities. Garbaty has attended leadership workshops and has been a regular attendee with the Wednesday night sewing group, where she has worked on veteran’s quilts and Camp Boggy Creek teddy bears and afghans.
Garbaty’s consistent and cheerful enthusiasm for volunteering and team building has made her a model volunteer as well as an essential member in helping Cedar Key Woman’s Club reach its goal of enhancing Cedar Key community life.
