GAINESVILLE — Cedar Key Woman’s Club (CKWC) members were winners at the District 5 General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) Florida Arts and Crafts Show in Gainesville. Seventeen first place ribbons were won, plus eight second place and one third place ribbon. All first place winners are eligible to enter the state GFWC FL Arts and Crafts competition in Orlando in April.
Additionally, Patricia Stephens, CKWC president, won the Director’s Choice Award in the crafts categories for her king size “Cathedral Windows” quilt that was all hand-stitched over a six-year period.
Betty Belair also won the Best in Show Award in the art categories for her pencil drawing of “The Old Oak Tree.”
Over 20 CKWC members and guests attended the event from Cedar Key and cheered on the winners.
