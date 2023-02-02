CEDAR KEY — Cedar Key Woman’s Club members and supporters have been creating many unique, handmade Valentine’s Day cards to sell at the their “Valentine Sweetshop” on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of the Jiffy Store next to the post office.
In addition to handmade Valentine’s Day cards, there will be homemade cupcakes, cookies and candy available for sale. Other gifts available for your valentine are cookbooks and jewelry. You can even pre-order a fresh, home baked, whole cake by contacting Judy at 352-507-1177. Proceeds will help fund the Cedar Key Woman’s Club local community projects.
