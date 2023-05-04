Cedar Key Woman's Club members shine at Florida arts and crafts show

Cedar Key Woman’s Club member Leslie Vassal is seen with her “Butterfly Counted Cross” stitch afghan which won a first place blue ribbon and the GFWC (General Federation of Women’s Clubs) Florida Director’s Choice Award at the GFWC Florida State Convention.

 Courtesy

The Cedar Key Woman’s Club arts and crafts entries were winners at the GFWC (General Federation of Women’s Clubs) Florida State Convention.

There were 11 winning entries for eight members, plus a special Director’s Choice Award for Leslie Vassall for a beautiful “Butterfly Counted Cross” stitch afghan.

Additionally, six first place blue ribbons went to Betty Belair for her “Old Oak Tree” pencil drawing, Donna Bushnell for her “Embossed Metal Pendant” and “Shell Wave Resin” picture, Pat Stephens for her “Cathedral Windows” handmade quilt, Leslie Vassal for her “Butterfly Counted Cross” stitch, and Beth Wright for her “Manatee” photo.

Four second place ribbons also went to Betty Belair for her “Miniature Marsh” watercolor, Christine Black for her “Olaf” pillowcase, Eileen Senecal for her imprinted clay vase, and Beth Wright for her CKWC Digital Scrapbook.

Honorable Mention went to Rosemary Danesi for her “Bear and Moose” quilt.

