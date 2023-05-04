Cedar Key Woman's Club makes donation to Gainesville Fisher House

Clay Perdue, Gainesville Fisher House manager, and Eileen Senecal, representing the Cedar Key Woman’s Club. The woman’s club recently made a donation of $2,000 to the Gainesville Fisher House.

 Courtesy

The Cedar Key Woman’s Club proudly donated $2,000 to the Gainesville Fisher House.

For more than 10 years, the sewing ladies of the club have made a quilt to be raffled off. The money earned from the quilt raffle is donated to the Gainesville Fisher House.

The organization creates a warm, compassionate environment for families to find support from others in similar situations, in a relaxed setting only steps away from the VA Medical Center. Fisher Houses are built on the premise that “a family’s love is good medicine”!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.