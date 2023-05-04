Cedar Key Woman's Club makes donation to Gainesville Fisher House

The Cedar Key Woman’s Club proudly donated $2,000 to the Gainesville Fisher House.
For more than 10 years, the sewing ladies of the club have made a quilt to be raffled off. The money earned from the quilt raffle is donated to the Gainesville Fisher House.
The organization creates a warm, compassionate environment for families to find support from others in similar situations, in a relaxed setting only steps away from the VA Medical Center. Fisher Houses are built on the premise that “a family’s love is good medicine”!
