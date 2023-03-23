Cedar Key Woman’s Club treasurer Teresa Stevens had the happy job of spreading joy recently, as she delivered donation checks from the Cedar Key Woman’s Club to local community service projects. Money for these projects and others is raised by woman’s club members through various events supported by our local community. The next upcoming event is the Spring Market on March 25 at the CKWC Clubhouse from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors are welcome. Call 352-543-0363.

