Cedar Key Woman’s Club treasurer Teresa Stevens had the happy job of spreading joy recently, as she delivered donation checks from the Cedar Key Woman’s Club to local community service projects. Money for these projects and others is raised by woman’s club members through various events supported by our local community. The next upcoming event is the Spring Market on March 25 at the CKWC Clubhouse from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors are welcome. Call 352-543-0363.
Cedar Key Woman's Club donates to local community service projects
- Special to the Citizen
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
There are no services available.
Most read stories
Articles
- LCSO: Officer-involved shooting under investigation by FDLE
- Cross City woman killed in hit-and-run accident
- Search warrant leads to findings of over 20 grams of methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia
- LCSO: Tek84 Body Scanner search leads to discovery of contraband
- Raw oysters harvested in Cedar Key linked to Salmonella outbreak in Alabama, Florida and Georgia
- Nothing like some father-son bonding
- Animal rescues among several issues discussed during Levy County Uses Workshop
- Around the diamond: Williston softball, Bronson baseball off to hot starts
- Tips to safely co-exist with alligators
- Two men allegedly involved in Williston homicide arrested
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.