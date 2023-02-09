CEDAR KEY — Twelve first place winners in the Cedar Key Woman’s Club (CKWC) Arts and Crafts Show on Jan. 25 will take 27 entries to the District #5 GFWC Woman’s Club show in Gainesville on Saturday, Feb. 25.
At the local show, there were 44 entries in 29 different categories created by 12 artists. Categories included painting, photos, recycled materials, quilts, jewelry, ceramics and more. Ladies who are members of the CKWC and their guests attended the CKWC Arts and Crafts Show and luncheon recently to view the crafts, celebrate the winners and enjoy a delicious lunch, prepared by Jan Hendrix, Eileen Senecal, Stormy Bucchanon, Judy Treharne and Linda Kimball. They also participated in creating some “art works” of their own.
Some of the first place entries:
Category: Entry Artist
Clay Imprinted Vase, Eileen Senecal
Metal Jewelry Embossed & Painted Necklace, Donna Bushnell
Painted Silk Silk Dragonflies, Betty Belair
Wood Craft Hummingbird House, Pat Stephens
Floral Evening Floral, Marci Wilcox
Pencil Drawing Old Oak Tree, Betty Belair
Counted Cross Stitch Butterflies, Leslie Vassall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.