CEDAR KEY — The Cedar Key School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) held a ribbon cutting on Friday, Aug. 18 for the two new playgrounds – one for pre-K and the other for kindergarten. Due to the rain, the ceremony was held in two sessions so that guests could stay dry under the pavilion.
First to do the honors were kindergarten teacher Patty Shewey and pre-K teacher Ashley Alexander. They were accompanied by their students who have been enjoying the new playgrounds since school commenced on Aug. 10.
The next group of guests included several donors. Retired principal Kathy Lawrence, Levy County School Board member Tammy Boyle and school staff. Boyle was also recognized for her and her family’s dedication and commitment to the school and students.
Guests were able to visit both playgrounds and see the improvements that were made. This was a community effort that took the CKS PTO over two years to fundraise for.
